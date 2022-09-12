Controlled sale of alcohol proposed for Beaver Stadium

If approved, Penn State would join eight other Big Ten schools successfully selling beer and/or wine in public areas at home football games.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Alcohol may be coming to Beaver Stadium at Penn State.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) presented to the Penn State Board of Trustee's Committee on Legal and Compliance a proposal to sell alcohol to the general public at Beaver Stadium.

The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under consideration. According to a press release from the stadium, the University and ICA have been putting plans in place for this possibility.

As of right now, the University will still need to secure full Board of Trustees and other necessary approvals before proceeding.

Officials say they play to use revenue generated from the alcohol sales on deferred maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium.

This wouldn't be the first Penn State Athletics stadium selling alcohol. Intercollegiate Athletics has made alcohol available for purchase in the club and suites areas at Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena since 2016. Additionally, the Bryce Jordan Center has been selling alcohol at select external events since 2015, which has reportedly been proven safe and successful.

ICA has partnered with OVG Hospitality Group to explore establishing, implementing and maintaining a responsible alcohol beverage plan at football games. The plan would implement certified and trained vendors, ID monitoring and vendor locations independent from concession stands.

All customers 21 and older who purchase alcohol will be required to show proper ID to obtain a wristband. Additionally, all IDs will be scanned to confirm legitimacy.

Vendors and employees selling the alcohol will have completed RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) training and certification, according to the press release.

Officials say the approach will ensure every person who purchases alcohol will be ID'd and that a maximum of two beverages per person can be purchased at any time. Additionally, sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter of the game, and all alcohol will remain in controlled areas.

Penn State Athletics pointed out various studies around the country which have shown controlled alcohol sales contributed to a decrease in alcohol-related incidents.