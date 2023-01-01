Local Nittany Lions enjoy the Rose Bowl before the big showdown with Utah

Penn State enjoys a day of fun, laughter and reminiscing with teammates before the big game

PASADENA, Calif. — The Penn State Nittany Lions are only a day away from the Rose Bowl game, and before the big showdown they are having fun with the media and teammates. Plenty of activities and for some local Nittany Lions it's an experience they will never forget.

"The first bowl game that I'm a freshman playing in is the Rose Bowl game," said former Central York star quarterback Beau Pribula "It’s the Grand daddy of them all how could I not be super excited for this."

Beau not the only one enjoying some fun. It's the final game for former Cumberland Valley linebacker Charlie Katshir.

"Just being out here at the Rose Bowl doing all these events it's awesome," said Katshir "It’s a great way to go out of my college career."