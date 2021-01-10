x
Football

High School Football: Week 7 schedule

The regular season begins its stretch run with a series of big games this week. Here's the lineup.

The high school football regular season is officially entering the home stretch in Central Pennsylvania, with just four games remaining. 

Here's this week's lineup.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin (1-2, 2-3) at Milton Hershey (2-1, 3-3)

Friday, Oct. 8

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Cedar Crest (0-1, 2-3) at Hempfield (1-0, 4-2)

Penn Manor (0-1, 4-2) at Manheim Township (1-0, 4-2)

McCaskey (0-1, 2-4) at Wilson (1-0, 3-3)

Section 2

Cocalico (1-0, 3-3) at Conestoga Valley (1-0, 3-3)

Elizabethtown (0-1, 3-3) at Warwick (1-0, 3-3)

Manheim Central (0-1, 5-1) at Solanco (0-1, 2-4)

Section 3

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 5-1) at Donegal (0-0, 4-1)

Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 3-3) at Ephrata (1-0, 4-2)

Lebanon (0-1, 0-6) at Garden Spot (0-0, 1-4)

Section 4

Pequea Valley (0-1, 1-4) at Annville-Cleona (1-0, 2-3)

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 3-3) at Columbia (1-0, 4-1)

Octorara (0-1, 4-2) at Elco (1-0, 2-3)

Mid-Penn 

Capital

Boiling Springs (1-0, 5-1) at Big Spring (1-0, 5-1)

Steel-High (1-0, 5-0) at Trinity (0-1, 3-2)

Colonial

East Pennsboro (2-1, 4-2) at West Perry (1-2, 3-3)

Mechanicsburg (0-2, 3-3) at Greencastle-Antrim (2-1, 4-2)

Northern (2-0, 4-1) at Shippensburg (3-0, 6-0)

Waynesboro (2-1, 4-2) at Susquehanna Township (0-3, 0-6)

Commonwealth

Altoona (0-3, 3-3) at Chambersburg (0-3, 2-4)

Carlisle (1-2, 4-2) at Central Dauphin (2-0, 3-1)

State College (1-2, 3-3) at Cumberland Valley (2-1, 3-3)

Keystone

Cedar Cliff (3-0, 5-1) at Bishop McDevitt (3-0, 4-1)

Palmyra (2-1, 2-3) at Hershey (0-3, 0-6)

Mifflin County (0-3, 0-6) at Red Land (1-2, 1-5)

Liberty

Line Mountain (0-3, 0-5) at Halifax (0-3, 1-5)

Newport (1-0, 1-4) at James Buchanan (1-1, 1-4)

Upper Dauphin (2-1, 4-1) at Susquenita (1-0, 2-2)

YAIAA 

Division I

Central York (2-0, 5-0) at Spring Grove (2-0, 5-0)

Dallastown (2-1, 4-2) at Dover (0-3, 1-5)

Red Lion (1-2, 1-5) at William Penn (2-0, 4-1)

South Western (1-2, 4-2) at Northeastern (0-3, 1-5)

Division II

Eastern York (0-3, 0-6) at West York (0-2, 0-5)

Kennard-Dale (2-0, 5-1) at Gettysburg (3-0, 4-2)

York Suburban (1-1, 1-4) at New Oxford (2-1, 4-2)

Division III

Bermudian Springs (1-2, 2-4) at Delone Catholic (2-0, 2-3)

Fairfield (2-0, 3-1) at York Catholic (2-0, 4-0)

Hanover (1-2, 2-4) at Littlestown (1-2, 1-5)

Non-League

Midd-West (0-6) at Juniata (4-2)

Susquehannock (3-3) at Kutztown (2-4)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill (0-1, 3-3) at Middletown (0-1, 2-3), 2 p.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East (3-0, 5-1) at Harrisburg (2-0, 5-1), 1 p.m.

YAIAA Division III

Biglerville (0-1, 0-3) at York Tech (0-2, 0-5), 10 a.m.

