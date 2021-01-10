High School Football: Week 7 schedule

The high school football regular season is officially entering the home stretch in Central Pennsylvania, with just four games remaining.
Here's this week's lineup.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin (1-2, 2-3) at Milton Hershey (2-1, 3-3)
Friday, Oct. 8
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Cedar Crest (0-1, 2-3) at Hempfield (1-0, 4-2)
Penn Manor (0-1, 4-2) at Manheim Township (1-0, 4-2)
McCaskey (0-1, 2-4) at Wilson (1-0, 3-3)
Section 2
Cocalico (1-0, 3-3) at Conestoga Valley (1-0, 3-3)
Elizabethtown (0-1, 3-3) at Warwick (1-0, 3-3)
Manheim Central (0-1, 5-1) at Solanco (0-1, 2-4)
Section 3
Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 5-1) at Donegal (0-0, 4-1)
Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 3-3) at Ephrata (1-0, 4-2)
Lebanon (0-1, 0-6) at Garden Spot (0-0, 1-4)
Section 4
Pequea Valley (0-1, 1-4) at Annville-Cleona (1-0, 2-3)
Northern Lebanon (0-1, 3-3) at Columbia (1-0, 4-1)
Octorara (0-1, 4-2) at Elco (1-0, 2-3)
Mid-Penn
Capital
Boiling Springs (1-0, 5-1) at Big Spring (1-0, 5-1)
Steel-High (1-0, 5-0) at Trinity (0-1, 3-2)
Colonial
East Pennsboro (2-1, 4-2) at West Perry (1-2, 3-3)
Mechanicsburg (0-2, 3-3) at Greencastle-Antrim (2-1, 4-2)
Northern (2-0, 4-1) at Shippensburg (3-0, 6-0)
Waynesboro (2-1, 4-2) at Susquehanna Township (0-3, 0-6)
Commonwealth
Altoona (0-3, 3-3) at Chambersburg (0-3, 2-4)
Carlisle (1-2, 4-2) at Central Dauphin (2-0, 3-1)
State College (1-2, 3-3) at Cumberland Valley (2-1, 3-3)
Keystone
Cedar Cliff (3-0, 5-1) at Bishop McDevitt (3-0, 4-1)
Palmyra (2-1, 2-3) at Hershey (0-3, 0-6)
Mifflin County (0-3, 0-6) at Red Land (1-2, 1-5)
Liberty
Line Mountain (0-3, 0-5) at Halifax (0-3, 1-5)
Newport (1-0, 1-4) at James Buchanan (1-1, 1-4)
Upper Dauphin (2-1, 4-1) at Susquenita (1-0, 2-2)
YAIAA
Division I
Central York (2-0, 5-0) at Spring Grove (2-0, 5-0)
Dallastown (2-1, 4-2) at Dover (0-3, 1-5)
Red Lion (1-2, 1-5) at William Penn (2-0, 4-1)
South Western (1-2, 4-2) at Northeastern (0-3, 1-5)
Division II
Eastern York (0-3, 0-6) at West York (0-2, 0-5)
Kennard-Dale (2-0, 5-1) at Gettysburg (3-0, 4-2)
York Suburban (1-1, 1-4) at New Oxford (2-1, 4-2)
Division III
Bermudian Springs (1-2, 2-4) at Delone Catholic (2-0, 2-3)
Fairfield (2-0, 3-1) at York Catholic (2-0, 4-0)
Hanover (1-2, 2-4) at Littlestown (1-2, 1-5)
Non-League
Midd-West (0-6) at Juniata (4-2)
Susquehannock (3-3) at Kutztown (2-4)
Saturday, Oct. 9
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill (0-1, 3-3) at Middletown (0-1, 2-3), 2 p.m.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East (3-0, 5-1) at Harrisburg (2-0, 5-1), 1 p.m.
YAIAA Division III
Biglerville (0-1, 0-3) at York Tech (0-2, 0-5), 10 a.m.