High School Football Frenzy Week 2 scores and highlights

Thursday, October 1
Mid-Penn Liberty
Newport (1-0) at Susquenita (0-1)
Friday, October 2
L-L League Section 1
Manheim Township (0-2, 1-1) at Cedar Crest (1-1, 1-0)
Hempfield (1-1, 1-0) at McCaskey (0-2, 0-1)
Penn Manor (0-2, 0-1) at Wilson (1-1, 1-0)
L-L League Section 2
Cocalico (2-0, 1-0) at Solanco (1-1, 1-0)
Elizabethtown (1-1, 0-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-1)
Manheim Central (1-1, 0-1) at Warwick (2-0, 1-0)
L-L League Section 3
Lebanon (1-1, 0-1) at Ephrata (1-1, 1-0)
Donegal (2-0, 1-0) at Garden Spot (0-2, 0-1)
Lancaster Catholic (0-2, 0-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 1-0)
L-L League Section 4
Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-1) at Annville-Cleona (0-2, 0-1)
Octorara (2-0, 1-0) at Columbia (2-0, 1-0)
Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-1) at Elco (2-0, 1-0)
Mid-Penn Non-League
Mifflin County (0-1) at Governor Mifflin (1-0)
Mechanicsburg (1-0) at Shippensburg (0-1)
Fleetwood at East Pennsboro
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs (1-0) at Trinity (0-1)
Steelton-Highspire (1-0) at Middletown (1-0)
Camp Hill (1-0) at Big Spring (1-0)
Hollidaysburg (1-2) at Altoona (1-0)
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro (1-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-0)
Northern York (1-0) at West Perry (0-1)
(East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township postponed to Nov. 20)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle (0-0) at Chambersburg (0-1)
CD East (0-1) at Cumberland Valley (0-1)
State College (0-0) at Central Dauphin (1-0)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Bishop McDevitt (1-0)
Cedar Cliff (1-0) at Hershey (1-0)
Palmyra (0-1) at Red Land (0-1)
Mid-Penn Liberty
Juniata (0-1) at Halifax (0-0)
Line Mountain (0-1) at Upper Dauphin (1-0)
Newport (1-0) at Susquenita (0-1)
YAIAA Division I
Spring Grove (1-1) at Dover (0-2)
Red Lion (1-1) at Northeastern (0-2)
Dallastown (1-0) at William Penn (2-0)
Central York (2-0) at South Western (0-1)
YAIAA Division II
Kennard-Dale (1-0) at New Oxford (2-0)
Eastern York (0-2) at Gettysburg (1-0)
Susquehannock (0-2) at West York (0-0)
YAIAA Division III
Biglerville (0-2) at Delone Catholic (2-0)
Hanover (0-2) at Fairfield (1-1)
Bermudian Springs (2-0) at York Catholic (2-0)
Saturday, October 3
YAIAA Division III
Littlestown (0-2) at York Tech (1-1), 1 p.m.