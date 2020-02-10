x
WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon

Football

High School Football Frenzy Week 2 scores and highlights

Check out who your team is up against this week. FOX43 will keep the scores updated as the games unfold, and have all the highlights Friday's at 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 1

Mid-Penn Liberty

Newport (1-0) at Susquenita (0-1)

Friday, October 2

L-L League Section 1

Manheim Township (0-2, 1-1) at Cedar Crest (1-1, 1-0)

Hempfield (1-1, 1-0) at McCaskey (0-2, 0-1)

Penn Manor (0-2, 0-1) at Wilson (1-1, 1-0)

L-L League Section 2

Cocalico (2-0, 1-0)  at Solanco (1-1, 1-0)

Elizabethtown (1-1, 0-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-1)

Manheim Central (1-1, 0-1) at Warwick (2-0, 1-0)

L-L League Section 3

Lebanon (1-1, 0-1) at Ephrata (1-1, 1-0)

Donegal (2-0, 1-0) at Garden Spot (0-2, 0-1)

Lancaster Catholic (0-2, 0-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 1-0)

L-L League Section 4

Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-1) at Annville-Cleona (0-2, 0-1)

Octorara (2-0, 1-0) at Columbia (2-0, 1-0)

Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-1) at Elco (2-0, 1-0)

Mid-Penn Non-League

Mifflin County (0-1) at Governor Mifflin (1-0)

Mechanicsburg (1-0) at Shippensburg (0-1)

Fleetwood at East Pennsboro

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs (1-0) at Trinity (0-1)

Steelton-Highspire (1-0) at Middletown (1-0)

Camp Hill (1-0) at Big Spring (1-0)

Hollidaysburg (1-2) at Altoona (1-0)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro (1-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-0)

Northern York (1-0) at West Perry (0-1)

(East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township postponed to Nov. 20)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle (0-0) at Chambersburg (0-1)

CD East (0-1) at Cumberland Valley (0-1)

State College (0-0) at Central Dauphin (1-0)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Bishop McDevitt (1-0)

Cedar Cliff (1-0) at Hershey (1-0)

Palmyra (0-1) at Red Land (0-1)

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata (0-1) at Halifax (0-0)

Line Mountain (0-1) at Upper Dauphin (1-0)

Newport (1-0) at Susquenita (0-1)

YAIAA Division I

Spring Grove (1-1) at Dover (0-2)

Red Lion (1-1) at Northeastern (0-2)

Dallastown (1-0) at William Penn (2-0)

Central York (2-0) at South Western (0-1)

YAIAA Division II

Kennard-Dale (1-0) at New Oxford (2-0)

Eastern York (0-2) at Gettysburg (1-0)

Susquehannock (0-2) at West York (0-0)

YAIAA Division III

Biglerville (0-2) at Delone Catholic (2-0)

Hanover (0-2) at Fairfield (1-1)

Bermudian Springs (2-0) at York Catholic (2-0)

Saturday, October 3

YAIAA Division III

Littlestown (0-2) at York Tech (1-1), 1 p.m.

