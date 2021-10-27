High School Football: Week 10 schedule

YORK, Pa. — It's the final week of regular-season high school football in Central Pennsylvania.
Teams across the midstate are jockeying for position in the District 3 power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in each of the district's six classifications.
There are also division titles on the line in the L-L League, YAIAA, and Mid-Penn.
Here's the schedule for Week 10.
Friday, Oct. 29
Section 1
McCaskey (0-4, 2-7) at Cedar Crest (2-2, 4-4)
Hempfield (2-2, 5-4) at Penn Manor (1-3, 5-4)
Manheim Township (3-1, 6-3) at Wilson (4-0, 6-3)
Section 2
Cocalico (4-0, 6-3) at Manheim Central (3-1, 8-1)
Warwick (3-1, 5-4) at Conestoga Valley (1-3, 3-6)
Solanco (1-3, 3-6) at Elizabethtown (0-4, 3-6)
Section 3
Lancaster Catholic (1-3, 4-5) at Donegal (2-1, 6-2)
Ephrata (2-2, 5-4) at Garden Spot (2-1, 3-5)
Lebanon (0-4, 0-9) at Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0, 8-1)
Section 4
Elco (2-2, 3-5) at Annville-Cleona (2-2, 3-5)
Pequea Valley (0-4, 1-7) at Columbia (4-0, 7-1)
Octorara (3-1, 7-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-3, 4-5)
Mid-Penn Conference
Capital
Big Spring (3-1, 7-2) at Middletown (2-2, 4-4)
Trinity (0-4, 3-5) at Camp Hill (0-4, 3-6)
Colonial
Mechanicsburg (2-3, 5-4) at East Pennsboro (2-3, 4-5)
Greencastle-Antrim (2-4, 4-5) at Shippensburg (6-0, 9-0)
Waynesboro (5-1, 7-2) at Northern (4-1, 6-2)
Susquehanna Township (0-6, 0-9) at West Perry (2-4, 4-5)
Commonwealth
Altoona (1-5, 4-5) at State College (2-4, 4-5)
Carlisle (3-3, 6-3) at Central Dauphin East (5-1, 7-2)
Central Dauphin (4-1, 5-2) at Cumberland Valley (2-4, 3-6)
Harrisburg (5-0, 8-1) at Chambersburg (0-6, 2-7)
Keystone
Hershey (1-5, 1-8) at Bishop McDevitt (6-0, 7-1)
Mifflin County (0-6, 0-9) at Cedar Cliff (5-1, 7-2)
Palmyra (4-2, 5-4) at Lower Dauphin (4-2, 5-3)
Red Land (2-4, 2-7) at Milton Hershey (2-4, 3-6)
Liberty
James Buchanan (1-4, 1-7) at Line Mountain (1-3, 1-7)
Juniata (5-0, 7-2) at Susquenita (3-1, 4-3)
Newport (2-2, 2-6) at Upper Dauphin (3-1, 7-1)
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division I
William Penn (5-0, 7-1) at Central York (6-0, 9-0)
Dallastown (3-3, 5-4) at Red Lion (2-4, 2-7)
Dover (0-6, 1-8) at Northeastern (0-6, 1-8)
Spring Grove (4-1, 7-1) at South Western (3-3, 6-3)
Division II
Eastern York (1-4, 2-7) at Kennard-Dale (5-0, 8-1)
West York (0-5, 0-9) at New Oxford (3-2, 5-4)
Susquehannock (3-2, 6-3) at York Suburban (2-3, 2-6)
Division III
Biglerville (0-4, 0-6) at Bermudian Springs (3-3, 4-5)
Delone Catholic (5-1, 5-4) at Hanover (2-3, 3-5)
Littlestown (2-3, 2-6) at Fairfield (3-2, 4-3)
York Tech (1-5, 1-8) at York Catholic (5-0, 7-0)
Non-League
Gettysburg (6-3) at Twin Valley (6-3)
Halifax (1-5) at Midd-West (0-9)
Saturday, Oct. 30
Mid-Penn Conference
Capital
Boiling Springs (4-0, 8-1) at Steel-High (3-1, 7-1), 1 p.m.