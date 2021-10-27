x
Football

High School Football: Week 10 schedule

It's the final week of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania.
Credit: WPMT

YORK, Pa. — It's the final week of regular-season high school football in Central Pennsylvania.

Teams across the midstate are jockeying for position in the District 3 power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in each of the district's six classifications.

There are also division titles on the line in the L-L League, YAIAA, and Mid-Penn.

Here's the schedule for Week 10.

Friday, Oct. 29

Section 1

McCaskey (0-4, 2-7) at Cedar Crest (2-2, 4-4)

Hempfield (2-2, 5-4) at Penn Manor (1-3, 5-4)

Manheim Township (3-1, 6-3) at Wilson (4-0, 6-3)

Section 2

Cocalico (4-0, 6-3) at Manheim Central (3-1, 8-1)

Warwick (3-1, 5-4) at Conestoga Valley (1-3, 3-6)

Solanco (1-3, 3-6) at Elizabethtown (0-4, 3-6)

Section 3

Lancaster Catholic (1-3, 4-5) at Donegal (2-1, 6-2)

Ephrata (2-2, 5-4) at Garden Spot (2-1, 3-5)

Lebanon (0-4, 0-9) at Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0, 8-1)

Section 4

Elco (2-2, 3-5) at Annville-Cleona (2-2, 3-5)

Pequea Valley (0-4, 1-7) at Columbia (4-0, 7-1)

Octorara (3-1, 7-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-3, 4-5)

Mid-Penn Conference

Capital

Big Spring (3-1, 7-2) at Middletown (2-2, 4-4)

Trinity (0-4, 3-5) at Camp Hill (0-4, 3-6)

Colonial

Mechanicsburg (2-3, 5-4) at East Pennsboro (2-3, 4-5)

Greencastle-Antrim (2-4, 4-5) at Shippensburg (6-0, 9-0)

Waynesboro (5-1, 7-2) at Northern (4-1, 6-2)

Susquehanna Township (0-6, 0-9) at West Perry (2-4, 4-5)

Commonwealth

Altoona (1-5, 4-5) at State College (2-4, 4-5)

Carlisle (3-3, 6-3) at Central Dauphin East (5-1, 7-2)

Central Dauphin (4-1, 5-2) at Cumberland Valley (2-4, 3-6)

Harrisburg (5-0, 8-1) at Chambersburg (0-6, 2-7)

Keystone

Hershey (1-5, 1-8) at Bishop McDevitt (6-0, 7-1)

Mifflin County (0-6, 0-9) at Cedar Cliff (5-1, 7-2)

Palmyra (4-2, 5-4) at Lower Dauphin (4-2, 5-3)

Red Land (2-4, 2-7) at Milton Hershey (2-4, 3-6)

Liberty

James Buchanan (1-4, 1-7) at Line Mountain (1-3, 1-7)

Juniata (5-0, 7-2) at Susquenita (3-1, 4-3)

Newport (2-2, 2-6) at Upper Dauphin (3-1, 7-1)

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

William Penn (5-0, 7-1) at Central York (6-0, 9-0)

Dallastown (3-3, 5-4) at Red Lion (2-4, 2-7)

Dover (0-6, 1-8) at Northeastern (0-6, 1-8)

Spring Grove (4-1, 7-1) at South Western (3-3, 6-3)

Division II

Eastern York (1-4, 2-7) at Kennard-Dale (5-0, 8-1)

West York (0-5, 0-9) at New Oxford (3-2, 5-4)

Susquehannock (3-2, 6-3) at York Suburban (2-3, 2-6)

Division III

Biglerville (0-4, 0-6) at Bermudian Springs (3-3, 4-5)

Delone Catholic (5-1, 5-4) at Hanover (2-3, 3-5)

Littlestown (2-3, 2-6) at Fairfield (3-2, 4-3)

York Tech (1-5, 1-8) at York Catholic (5-0, 7-0)

Non-League

Gettysburg (6-3) at Twin Valley (6-3)

Halifax (1-5) at Midd-West (0-9)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Mid-Penn Conference

Capital

Boiling Springs (4-0, 8-1) at Steel-High (3-1, 7-1), 1 p.m.

