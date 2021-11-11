x
Football

High School Football: Here's the schedule for this weekend's District 3 playoff games

There are 11 games set for Friday night and 3 scheduled for Saturday.
Credit: WPMT

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with 11 games set for Friday night and three games slated for Saturday.

Here's the schedule. All games will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at the home of the higher seed, unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Wilson (8-3) at Central York (11-0)

Hempfield (7-4) at Harrisburg (10-1) -- Saturday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Warwick (7-4) at Governor Mifflin (8-0)

Waynesboro (9-2) at Spring Grove (9-1)

Exeter Township (7-3) at Manheim Central (9-1)

Cedar Cliff (9-2) at Shippensburg (11-0)

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Northern (7-3) at Bishop McDevitt (8-1)

Cocalico (6-4) at Berks Catholic (6-4)

Big Spring (8-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1)

Donegal (7-2) at Kennard-Dale (9-1)

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Middletown (6-4) at Wyomissing (11-0) -- Saturday, 1 p.m.

Hamburg (6-3) at Boiling Springs (10-1) 

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Upper Dauphin (9-1) at York Catholic (10-0)

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

Delone Catholic (6-4) at Steelton-Highspire (7-2) -- Saturday, 1 p.m.

