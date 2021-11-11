High School Football: Here's the schedule for this weekend's District 3 playoff games

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with 11 games set for Friday night and three games slated for Saturday.
Here's the schedule. All games will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at the home of the higher seed, unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS
Wilson (8-3) at Central York (11-0)
Hempfield (7-4) at Harrisburg (10-1) -- Saturday, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Warwick (7-4) at Governor Mifflin (8-0)
Waynesboro (9-2) at Spring Grove (9-1)
Exeter Township (7-3) at Manheim Central (9-1)
Cedar Cliff (9-2) at Shippensburg (11-0)
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Northern (7-3) at Bishop McDevitt (8-1)
Cocalico (6-4) at Berks Catholic (6-4)
Big Spring (8-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1)
Donegal (7-2) at Kennard-Dale (9-1)
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Middletown (6-4) at Wyomissing (11-0) -- Saturday, 1 p.m.
Hamburg (6-3) at Boiling Springs (10-1)
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Upper Dauphin (9-1) at York Catholic (10-0)
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Delone Catholic (6-4) at Steelton-Highspire (7-2) -- Saturday, 1 p.m.