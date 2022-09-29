x
Football

High School Football: Week 6 schedule for Central Pennsylvania

The FOX43 Frenzy Game of the Week is the L-L League Section 1 clash between Penn Manor and Hempfield, set for 7 p.m. in Landisville
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. —

Thursday, Sept. 29

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg (2-3) at Cumberland Valley (4-1)

Central Dauphin (1-4) at Carlisle (3-2)    

Friday, Sept. 30

L-L League Section 1

Reading (2-3) at Cedar Crest (2-3)

Penn Manor (3-2) at Hempfield (4-1)

McCaskey (1-4) at Manheim Township (3-2)

L-L League Section 2

Lebanon (0-5) at Conestoga Valley (2-3)

Warwick (2-3) at Exeter Township (5-0)

Muhlenberg (2-3) at Manheim Central (5-0)

L-L League Section 3

Daniel Boone (1-4) at Elizabethtown (5-0)

Garden Spot (4-1) at Ephrata (3-2)

Solanco (5-0) at Twin Valley (3-2)

L-L League Section 4

ELCO (3-2) at Cocalico (2-3)

Conrad Weiser (3-2) at Berks Catholic (1-4)

Wyomissing (5-0) at Donegal (1-4)

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) at Octorara (1-4)

L-L League Section 5

Annville-Cleona (3-2) at Kutztown (2-3)

Pequea Valley (0-5) at Columbia (2-3)

Hamburg (5-0) at Lancaster Catholic (5-0)

Schuylkill Valley (3-2) at Northern Lebanon (2-3)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg (3-1) at Altoona (4-1)

State College (5-0) at Central Dauphin East (2-3)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt (3-1) at Milton Hershey (3-2)

Mifflin County (4-1) at Cedar Cliff (2-3)

Red Land (1-4) at Hershey (2-3)

Lower Dauphin (3-2) at Palmyra (1-4)

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (4-1) at Mechanicsburg (1-4)

Shippensburg (4-1) at Gettysburg (4-1)

Greencastle-Antrim (4-1) at Northern (2-3)

Waynesboro (2-3) at Susquehanna Township (2-3)

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity (2-3) at Big Spring (2-3)

West Perry (5-0) at Boiling Springs (2-3)

Steelton-Highspire at Middletown -- cancelled

Mid-Penn Liberty

Halifax (1-4) at Upper Dauphin (2-2)

James Buchanan (3-2) at Juniata (3-2)

Newport (0-5) at Line Mountain (1-4)

YAIAA Division I

Central York (4-1) at Dallastown (3-2)

Spring Grove (3-2) at Northeastern (1-4)

South Western (3-2) at Red Lion (2-3)

YAIAA Division II

Dover (3-2) at York Suburban (2-3)

West York (1-4) at Eastern York (1-4)

New Oxford (4-1) at Susquehannock (2-3)

YAIAA Division III

Hanover (2-3) at Bermudian Springs (1-4)

Delone Catholic (2-3) at York Catholic (2-3)

Littlestown (1-4) at Fairfield (1-3)

Non-League

Susquenita (2-2) at Camp Hill (4-1)

Open Date: William Penn

Saturday, Oct. 1

YAIAA Division III

Biglerville (2-3) at York Tech (1-4), 2 p.m.

Non-League

Wilson (4-1) at Governor Mifflin (2-3), 1 p.m.

Fleetwood (2-2) at Kennard-Dale (2-3)

