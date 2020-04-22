Here are the 5 most likely Penn State candidates to hear their names called in the NFL Draft

Scouts say defensive stars Yetur Gross-Matos, Cam Brown, Robert Windsor and John Reid will likely be selected, while wideout KJ Hamler is the top offensive prospect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The NFL Draft will go on as scheduled in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, although it will be held remotely this year.

The first round kicks off Thursday night, while Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday, and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

The draft's strange format is unlikely to diminish the excitement for the NFL's latest class of incoming players, all of whom will be eagerly waiting to hear their name announced.

At Penn State, there are a handful of candidates that should probably keep their phone lines open over the next few days.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end





He's Happy Valley's top prospect for the draft, projected to be picked late in the first round or early in the second, depending on which mock draft you adhere to. The Nittany Lions' top pass rusher, Gross-Matos had a career-high 9.5 sacks last year who added 15 tackles for loss.

Listed at 6-4 and 264 pounds, Gross-Matos' should be off the board late Thursday. If not, look for him to be one of the first players selected in Friday's second round.

KJ Hamler, wide receiver

He was one of Penn State's most explosive offensive players last season, but Hamler projects to be more of a slot receiver and kick returner at the next level, according to the consensus among scouts, mock drafters and media. Hamler is also part of a receiving class with several projected first-round players, which could affect his stock.

But Hamler, who scored eight touchdowns on 56 catches last season, could wind up being a steal for the team that takes a shot at him. He's projected to land somewhere in the late second round by most mocks.

Robert Windsor, defensive tackle

He was a two-time all-conference player at Penn State, and is coming off a standout senior season highlighted by his 2.5-sack performance in a 17-12 victory over Iowa, but the scouts say Windsor will have to get stronger and work on his explosiveness to succeed in the pros.

Still, the 285-pound interior defensive lineman should be selected sometime Saturday, depending on which mock draft you believe. Some have him going as early as the fifth round, others have him waiting until the seventh and final round to hear his name called.

Cam Brown, linebacker

An unselfish player who switched to linebacker from safety during his four years in Happy Valley, Brown was an all-Big Ten selection as a senior, making a career-high 72 tackles and recovering a pair of fumbles.

Brown, who now tips the scales at 230 pounds, could play outside linebacker in a 4-3 defensive scheme or possibly as one of the two inside linebackers in a 3-4 alignment, according to scouts.

He should be picked somewhere in the fourth or fifth round, according to the mock drafts.

John Reid, cornerback

He led the Nittany Lions with eight pass breakups and collected two interceptions as a senior, but Reid will have some issues to address in the pros, according to the consensus among scouts. He's a little under-sized at 5-10, and his lack of explosive speed could bump him down a few draft boards.