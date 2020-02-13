Hempfield recommends George Eager for vacant high school coaching job

The Manheim Township High School and F&M grad was an assistant coach for the Black Knights last year. His hiring is pending approval from the school board in March

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Hempfield has recommended assistant coach and social studies teacher George Eager to fill its vacant high school football coaching position, the athletics department announced Thursday on Twitter.

The athletics department said Thursday that Eager's hiring is pending approval of the Hempfield School Board, and is on the agenda for the board's next meeting in March.

Eager, a social studies teacher at the high school, served as an assistant coach under former coach Ron Zeiber. Hempfield's athletics department announced last November that the head coaching position was open.

Zeiber went 52-47 in nine seasons at Hempfield, including a 4-6 overall mark last year. He is still employed as a history teacher at Hempfield High School.

Eager is a former All-State wide receiver at Manheim Township, where he graduated in 2005. In his senior year at Township, Eager caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 18 touchdowns, breaking several school records.

After a year at Millersville University, Eager transferred to Franklin & Marshall College, where he was a three-year starter at receiver and kick returner. He caught 210 career passes for 2,572 yards and 25 touchdowns and set a school record for all-purpose yards with 4,133. Eager was a captain of the 2009 Diplomets, who went 9-2 and won the ECAC Southwest Bowl.