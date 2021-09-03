Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch in Week 2

Our Game of the Week pits York-Adams against the Mid-Penn as New Oxford (1-0) takes on East Pennsboro (1-0) Friday in Enola.

YORK, Pa. — Week 2 of high school football in Central PA is already underway; we had three Thursday night games to kick things off.

But the bulk of the action takes place tonight, with more than 40 games on the slate.

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy will get you ready for all the action at 6 p.m. from Enola, as East Pennsboro hosts New Oxford in our Game of the Week.

We'll wrap up all the action for you after the games are over on FOX43 at 10.

In the meantime, here are five games that look especially tasty on this week's menu:

High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week:

New Oxford (1-0) at East Pennsboro (1-0)

Our Game of the Week features pits the York-Adams league against the Mid-Penn, as New Oxford takes on East Pennsboro in a battle between two teams who won their season openers in very different ways.

New Oxford's victory over Bermudian Springs essentially came down to one big play -- a 62-yard screen pass from Jett Moore to Brittyn Eakins on the first play of the fourth quarter. That gave the Colonials a 7-0 lead and accounted for the only scoring of the game.

Thanks to a huge effort from the defense, which forced three Bermudian turnovers, that lone TD was enough to carry New Oxford to a shutout victory -- even though the Colonials were outgained 223-150 in total yardage.

New Oxford will have to hope that stifling defense shows up again this week, because East Pennsboro's offense proved it can score in bunches in last week's 42-21 triumph over York Suburban.

The Panthers spotted Suburban a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but battled back to tie the game at halftime and exploded for 28 second-half points to put the game away.

East Pennsboro racked up 460 rushing yards, including a 366-yard, four-touchdown performance by Sy Burgos, whose scoring runs came from 72, 72, 22, and 62 yards.

Quarterback Zeb Kalb and running back Devin Shepherd added touchdown runs from the Panthers, who only attempted three passes all night.

East Pennsboro held Suburban to just 46 rushing yards, though the Trojans did dent the Panther defense for 270 yards through the air and also scored on a 91-yard punt return in the first half.

East Pennsboro competes in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division, while New Oxford is a neighbor of York Suburban in York-Adams Division 2.

Other Games to Watch:

Hempfield (1-0) at Manheim Central (1-0)

Both Lancaster-Lebanon League foes got off to impressive starts last Friday, as the Black Knights held off Dallastown 28-21 and the Barons downed Cumberland Valley 35-7.

Hempfield spotted the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead before taking control with three straight touchdowns, two by quarterback Cameron Harbaugh, who led the team with 99 yards and two scores on 15 carries and completed 13 of 23 passes for 195 yards and another TD.

Steven Katch (nine carries, 47 yards) added a four-yard TD run for Hempfield, which outgained Dallastown 425-284 in total yards.

Manheim Central was even more impressive in its opener, holding Cumberland Valley to just 98 total yards while riding a strong performance by QB Judd Novak to pick up the easy victory.

Novak completed 24 of 31 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns, including two scoring strikes to wideout Owen Sensenig (8-144). Justin Hefferman paced the ground attack with 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Manheim Township (1-0) at Dallastown (0-1)

Two of the most intriguing receivers in District 3 will be on opposing sidelines in this one, as Township senior Anthony Ivey, a Penn State commit, looks to lead the Blue Streaks to victory over Dallastown, led by junior Kenny Johnson, a York Suburban transfer already getting major college looks.

The Blue Streaks opened the season with a nail-biter last week, defeating Central Dauphin East 24-21 with a late 27-yard field goal by Matt O'Gorman, who pinned the Panthers deep with a booming punt to their 5-yard line on the previous series. CD East was unable to move the ball and punted it back to Township, which used the good field position to drive for the winning kick with 1:40 left.

Ivey had three catches for 38 yards against CD East, but he turned in a huge play on special teams when he returned a kickoff 99 yards to the house -- just after the Panthers had scored to tie the game at 14.

Dallastown jumped out to an early lead against Hempfield in its season opener, but was unable to hold it. Johnson made an immediate impact for the Wildcats, with 74 receiving yards and a 23-yard TD catch.

But the Wildcats will have to tighten up on defense if they have any hope of beating the Streaks; last week Hempfield scorched them for 425 total yards.

Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (0-1)

It's an intriguing matchup in Mechanicsburg as CV coach Josh Oswalt leads the Eagles against his former team, which soared to unprecedented heights last season under the man who replaced him.

Central York captured its first District 3 championship last season and reached the Class 6A state final under Gerry Yonchiuk, who took over the reins after Oswalt left the program to coach at his alma mater.

Led by senior quarterback Beau Pribula, a Penn State recruit, the Panthers defeated Exeter Township 35-28 in their season opener. Pribula threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns and added another one on the ground for Central York.

CV, which is coming off a 3-5 campaign in Oswalt's first season, was soundly defeated at Manheim Central last week, managing under 100 yards of offense in a 35-7 loss.

Trivia: Who was the last team to beat Central York in the regular season? That would be Cumberland Valley, all the way back in Week 2 of the 2019 campaign.

Middletown (0-0) at Bishop McDevitt (0-1)

The Crusaders had a huge challenge in their season opener: La Salle College, a perennial powerhouse out of District 1. McDevitt was unable to get anything going against the powerful Explorers, falling 21-0.

Freshman QB Stone Saunders was one of the few bright spots for the Crusaders, completing 13 of 21 passes for 216 yards in his varsity debut.

But McDevitt couldn't get anything going on the ground, managing just 20 yards, and was penalized 12 times in the shutout loss.