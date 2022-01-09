Frenzy Five: Here are the games to watch in Week 2

Cumberland Valley at Central York is the High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, and will be stream via FOX43's new partnership with HS Sports Live.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — It's another busy week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania, with more than 50 games scheduled from Thursday through Saturday.

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Cumberland Valley against Central York. Both teams won their openers.

The game will be televised live on Antenna TV and FOX43+, thanks to our partnership with High School Sports Live.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., but be sure to tune in on FOX43 at 6 for the High School Football Frenzy.

And once the games conclude, we'll have all the highlights, interviews and more as part of a bulked-up, 30-minute High School Football Frenzy Post-Game show Friday at 11 p.m.

Here are five games to watch in Week 2:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0): Our showcase game features two top teams from the Mid-Penn and YAIAA, both of whom are coming off impressive season-opening victories. CV started off with a 31-27 nail-biter against L-L League foe Manheim Township, while Central York rolled to an impressive 36-19 triumph over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Central Dauphin.

CV used all three facets of the game -- big plays on offense, timely stops on defense, and a special teams score -- to withstand a potent attack by Manheim Township and escape with a narrow win in their first game in their newly renovated home stadium.

J.D. Hunter was the star of the game for the Eagles, scoring on an 82-yard punt return and a 70-yard pass play.

CV gave up 340 passing yards and four touchdowns to Township QB Hayden Johnson, as the Blue Streaks built a 27-13 lead during a lightning-delayed second half.

But Hunter's two third-quarter touchdowns sparked the Eagles' comeback, and a pair of huge sacks in the fourth quarter -- one to end a CV goal-line stand, and the second to end the game with Township threatening -- proved to be the difference.

Central York unveiled a new offensive approach in its win over CD, racking up 321 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. In their four previous seasons with Penn State prospect Beau Pribula at quarterback, the Panthers preferred the air attack. But Pribula's successor, senior Nasir Still, joined running back Juelz Goff to power a ground attack that lit up the scoreboard just as effectively.

Still rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, and also connected with Parker Hines for a 66-yard TD through the air. Goff lugged the ball 26 times for 163 yards and three scores, including a 39-yarder in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Cocalico (1-0) at Solanco (1-0): These former L-L League Section 2 rivals have been separated, thanks in part to the Berks County invasion and subsequent league expansion, but were able to keep the rivalry going with this Week 2 matchup. The Eagles opened the season with an impressive 42-27 victory over Warwick, while Solanco earned an eye-opening 40-35 shootout win over Lampeter-Strasburg.

Sam Steffy and Aaryn Longenecker are two players to keep an eye on for Cocalico; Steffy rushed for 199 yards and two TDs last week, while Longenecker had three scores and 76 yards on just seven carries. Solanco's Josiah Forren scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 92 yards for a third TD to help fuel the Golden Mules' come-from-behind victory over L-S.

Elizabethtown (1-0) at McCaskey (1-0): Both teams delivered wins for their new coaches in Week 1. E-town welcomed in Keith Stokes with a 43-21 triumph over neighborhood rival Donegal, while the Red Tornado kicked off Ben Thompson's tenure with a 30-24 overtime victory over Philadelphia's John Bartram.

E-town racked up more than 400 yards in their victory over Donegal. QB Josh Rudy completed 17 of 21 attempts for 250 yards and five TDs -- four to wideout Braden Cummings, who five catches for 146 yards.

McCaskey QB Matthew Remash scored the winning touchdown on a broken play in overtime as the Red Tornado held on for the victory. Bartrum rallied from a 24-8 deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

New Oxford (1-0) at Gettysburg (1-0): It's a battle of former YAIAA neighbors, both of whom picked up victories in Week 1. New Oxford dusted Bermudian Springs 41-0 behind a strong defensive performance and a huge night from QB Jeff Moore, who completed 10 of 13 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns -- including three scores to Evan Schriver (six catches, 118 yards).

Gettysburg celebrated its return to the Mid-Penn with a 25-14 win over Hershey, putting up three second-half scores to pull away after battling to a 7-7 tie at the half. The Warriors left the YAIAA to return to the Mid-Penn after an eight-year hiatus. They'll try to keep things going in Week 2 against their nearby neighbors to the east.

Westinghouse (1-0) at Steel-High (1-0): The Rollers opened their season with a 21-14 victory over Pittsburgh's Bishop Canevin in a battle between two of the state's top Class A powerhouses at Chambersburg's "Peach Bowl" showcase. Steel-High needed a defensive stop at their own 1-yard line in the game's closing seconds to escape with the victory. Canevin had a bad snap on third down, and their quarterback spiked the ball to stop the clock -- thereby giving it back to the Rollers on downs.

Jakhai Noss did a little bit of everything for Steel-High, scoring on an 11-yard TD run in the first quarter, hauling in a 59-yard TD strike from QB Alex Erby in the second quarter, and taking an interception 85 yards to the house just before halftime.