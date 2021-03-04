Former Bishop McDevitt star LeSean McCoy will retire Friday as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy will sign a one-day contract to retire with the team that drafted him in 2009. He'll be honored at halftime of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Bishop McDevitt standout Lesean "Shady" McCoy announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday.

The Harrisburg native will officially retire as a Philadelphia Eagle, the team said. McCoy, who spent his first six seasons in the NFL in Philadelphia, will sign a one-day contract with the Eagles on Friday to make his retirement as a member of the team official.

He will be honored at halftime of the Eagles' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, team owner Jeffrey Lurie said on the Eagles' website.

"LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," said Lurie. "LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that's what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week. He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday."

McCoy, who starred at McDevitt and went on to have a standout two-year college stint at Pitt, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. McCoy was the No. 53 selection.

During his six-year tenure in Philadelphia, McCoy rushed for 6,792 yards, surpassing Wilbert Montgomery as the team's all-time leading rusher. He scored 44 rushing touchdowns as an Eagle. McCoy also proved to be an effective receiver out of the backfield, catching 300 passes for 1,727 yards 10 touchdowns.

McCoy was a fan favorite in Philadelphia, which made former coach/GM Chip Kelly's decision to trade him to the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2015 season a shock. The Eagles received linebacker Kiko Alonso in exchange for McCoy, who signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Bills after the trade.

Alonso was a bust in Philadelphia, and was soon traded to the Miami Dolphins.

McCoy spent four seasons in Buffalo before being released in 2019. He then joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, reuniting with former coach Andy Reid, who originally drafted him.

He was a reserve on the Chiefs and was inactive for most of the 2018 postseason, but did earn a Super Bowl ring when Kansas City defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

McCoy spent last season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing a limited role off the bench. But he won a second Super Bowl ring, as the Bucs defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.