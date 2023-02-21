DC Defenders are the most popular XFL team, Twitter data claims

WASHINGTON — The DC Defenders may be the most popular XFL team in the league, according to data collected on Twitter.
Online sports betting platform, BetOnline, created a map based on geotagged Twitter data in the last two weeks tracking XFL fan hashtags in every state.
Hashtags such as #XFLDefenders, #XFLBattlehawks, #XFLRenegades, #XFLSeattle, #XFLVipers, #XFLGuardians, #XFLRoughnecks, #XFLBrahmas, #DefendDC, were tracked. Officials claim more than 80,000 tweets were tracked in total.
As seen from the map, most fans go for the team that is closet to them, but the DC Defenders are the most popular overall.
Officials claim the state breakdown is as follows:
- DC Defenders - 21 states
- St. Louis Battlehawks - 9 states
- Arlington Renegades - 8 states
- Seattle Sea Dragons - 4 states
- Vegas Vipers - 3 states
- Orlando Guardians - 2 states
- Houston Roughnecks - 2 states
- San Antonio Brahmas - 1 state
The XFL's D.C. Defenders are making the District's sports fans proud. They won their first game of the season.
