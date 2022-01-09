High School Football: Here is Central Pennsylvania's Week 2 schedule

x
The action kicks off with two games Thursday night, a whopping 51 games on Friday, and three more on Saturday afternoon.

YORK, Pa. — The second week of the high school football season kicks off with a pair special Thursday night showdowns, then continues with a huge slate of games Friday night.

Here's the schedule for the L-L League, Mid-Penn, and YAIAA. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Non-League

ELCO (1-0) at Annville-Cleona (1-0)

Lancaster Catholic (1-0) at Delone Catholic (0-1)

Friday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Central Dauphin East (1-0) at Cedar Crest (1-0)

William Penn (0-1) at Hempfield (1-0)

Dallastown (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1)

Elizabethtown (1-0) at McCaskey (1-0)

Penn Manor (1-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (0-1)

Reading (0-1) at Muhlenberg (1-0)

Wilson (0-1) at Central Dauphin (0-1)

Daniel Boone (0-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1)

Boyertown (1-0) at Exeter Township (1-0)

Governor Mifflin (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0)

Lebanon (0-1) at Garden Spot (1-0)

Immaculata, NJ (0-0) at Manheim Central (1-0)

Warwick (0-1) at Ephrata (0-1)

Fleetwood (1-0) at Conrad Weiser (0-1)

Cocalico (1-0) at Solanco (1-0)

Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0)

York Suburban (0-1) at Donegal (0-1)

Octorara (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1)

Wyomssing (1-0) at Pottsville (0-1)

Columbia (1-0) at Hanover (0-1)

Warrior Run (0-1) at Hamburg (1-0)

Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Susquehanna Township (0-1)

Schuylkill Valley (0-1) at Upper Perkiomen (0-1)

Taylor Allerdice (0-1) at Altoona (1-0)

Chambersburg (0-1) at Northern (1-0)

Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0)

State College (1-0) at Downingtown East (1-0)

Cedar Cliff (0-1) at Mechanicsburg (0-1)

Waynesboro (0-1) at Hershey (0-1)

Shikellamy (0-1) at Mifflin County (1-0)

Middletown at Milton Hershey -- game cancelled

Palmyra (1-0) at East Pennsboro (1-0)

Northeastern (0-1) at Red Land (0-1)

New Oxford (1-0) at Gettysburg (1-0)

Berkley Springs, WV (0-1) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-0)

Big Spring (0-1) at Shippensburg (1-0)

Boiling Springs (1-0) at Bermudian Spring (0-1)

Camp Hill (1-0) at York Catholic (0-1)

Westinghouse (1-0) at Steelton-Highspire (1-0) 

Roman Catholic (1-0) at Trinity (1-0)

Newport (0-1) at West Perry (1-0)

Halifax (0-1) at Midd-West (0-1)

Clear Spring, MD (0-0) at James Buchanan (0-0)

Juniata (1-0) at Selinsgrove (1-0) 

Danville (1-0) at Line Mountain (0-1)

Susquenita (0-1) at Biglerville (1-0)

Upper Dauphin (1-0) at Shenandoah Valley (0-1)

Red Lion (1-0) at West York (0-1)

South Western (1-0) at Dover (1-0)

Spring Grove (1-0) at Kennard-Dale (0-1)

Fairfield (0-1) at Eastern York (0-1)

Littlestown (0-1) at Susquehannock (0-1)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Delaware Valley (0-1) at Harrisburg (0-1), 1 p.m.

West Toronto Prep (0-1) at Bishop McDevitt (0-1)

Kutztown (0-1) at York Tech (0-0), 1 p.m.

