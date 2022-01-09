High School Football: Here is Central Pennsylvania's Week 2 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The second week of the high school football season kicks off with a pair special Thursday night showdowns, then continues with a huge slate of games Friday night.
Here's the schedule for the L-L League, Mid-Penn, and YAIAA. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Non-League
ELCO (1-0) at Annville-Cleona (1-0)
Lancaster Catholic (1-0) at Delone Catholic (0-1)
Friday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Central Dauphin East (1-0) at Cedar Crest (1-0)
William Penn (0-1) at Hempfield (1-0)
Dallastown (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1)
Elizabethtown (1-0) at McCaskey (1-0)
Penn Manor (1-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (0-1)
Reading (0-1) at Muhlenberg (1-0)
Wilson (0-1) at Central Dauphin (0-1)
Daniel Boone (0-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1)
Boyertown (1-0) at Exeter Township (1-0)
Governor Mifflin (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0)
Lebanon (0-1) at Garden Spot (1-0)
Immaculata, NJ (0-0) at Manheim Central (1-0)
Warwick (0-1) at Ephrata (0-1)
Fleetwood (1-0) at Conrad Weiser (0-1)
Cocalico (1-0) at Solanco (1-0)
Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0)
York Suburban (0-1) at Donegal (0-1)
Octorara (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1)
Wyomssing (1-0) at Pottsville (0-1)
Columbia (1-0) at Hanover (0-1)
Warrior Run (0-1) at Hamburg (1-0)
Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Susquehanna Township (0-1)
Schuylkill Valley (0-1) at Upper Perkiomen (0-1)
Taylor Allerdice (0-1) at Altoona (1-0)
Chambersburg (0-1) at Northern (1-0)
Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0)
State College (1-0) at Downingtown East (1-0)
Cedar Cliff (0-1) at Mechanicsburg (0-1)
Waynesboro (0-1) at Hershey (0-1)
Shikellamy (0-1) at Mifflin County (1-0)
Middletown at Milton Hershey -- game cancelled
Palmyra (1-0) at East Pennsboro (1-0)
Northeastern (0-1) at Red Land (0-1)
New Oxford (1-0) at Gettysburg (1-0)
Berkley Springs, WV (0-1) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-0)
Big Spring (0-1) at Shippensburg (1-0)
Boiling Springs (1-0) at Bermudian Spring (0-1)
Camp Hill (1-0) at York Catholic (0-1)
Westinghouse (1-0) at Steelton-Highspire (1-0)
Roman Catholic (1-0) at Trinity (1-0)
Newport (0-1) at West Perry (1-0)
Halifax (0-1) at Midd-West (0-1)
Clear Spring, MD (0-0) at James Buchanan (0-0)
Juniata (1-0) at Selinsgrove (1-0)
Danville (1-0) at Line Mountain (0-1)
Susquenita (0-1) at Biglerville (1-0)
Upper Dauphin (1-0) at Shenandoah Valley (0-1)
Red Lion (1-0) at West York (0-1)
South Western (1-0) at Dover (1-0)
Spring Grove (1-0) at Kennard-Dale (0-1)
Fairfield (0-1) at Eastern York (0-1)
Littlestown (0-1) at Susquehannock (0-1)
Saturday, Sept. 3
Non-League
Delaware Valley (0-1) at Harrisburg (0-1), 1 p.m.
West Toronto Prep (0-1) at Bishop McDevitt (0-1)
Kutztown (0-1) at York Tech (0-0), 1 p.m.