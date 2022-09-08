High School Football opens Friday; here's the Week 1 schedule for the L-L League, YAIAA, and Mid-Penn

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 9.
High school football in Central Pennsylvania kicks off with the first week of action Friday night, and it's a supersized schedule.
With the addition of 13 Berks County football teams, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has expanded to 37 members -- which adds a few more games to an already crowded Week 1 docket.
So there are a whopping 50 games featuring L-L League, Mid-Penn and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association teams set for Friday night, followed by seven more on Saturday.
The FOX43 Game of the Week a battle between Mid-Penn Conference foes Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff -- a rematch of last year's District 3 Class 5A playoff quarterfinals. The Colts won that game 10-7, which means the visiting Greyhounds will be out for revenge.
Here's the Week 1 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Non-League
Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Dallastown
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
Reading at Central Dauphin East
Roman Catholic at Wilson
Exeter Township at Daniel Boone
Spring Ford at Governor Mifflin
Lebanon at Palmyra
Manheim Central at West Chester East
Muhlenberg at Octorara
Warwick at Cocalico
Ephrata at Red Lion
Fleetwood at Kutztown
Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser
Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg
Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley
Loyalsock at Berks Catholic
West York at ELCO
Annville-Cleona at Hanover
Eastern York at Columbia
Hamburg at Halifax
York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Biglerville at Pequea Valley
Hollidaysburg at Altoona
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
Harrisburg vs. St. Vincent Pallotti at Chambersburg HS, 8:30 p.m.
Williamsport at State College
Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff
Hershey at Gettysburg
Middletown at Lower Dauphin (game canceled)
Mifflin County at Central Mountain
Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey
Red Land at Northern
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
Waynesboro at Spring Grove
Boiling Springs at Littlestown
Newport at Camp Hill
Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, 5:30 p.m. at Chambersburg HS
Trinity at Delone Catholic
West Perry at Susquenita
Clearfield Area at Juniata
Line Mountain at Penns Valley
Williams Valley at Upper Dauphin
Susquehannock at South Western
Dover at Northeastern
New Oxford at Bermudian Springs
York Tech at James Buchanan
Saturday, August 27
Non-League
Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.
Windber vs. Fairfield, 11:30 a.m. at Chambersburg HS
Central Dauphin at Central York, 1 p.m.
McCaskey at John Bartrum, 1 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
William Penn at Woodland Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Imhotep Charter at Bishop McDevitt, 5:30 p.m.
Central Bucks East at Chambersburg, 8:30 p.m.