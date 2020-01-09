2020 Mid-Penn Conference high school football schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here is the 2020 high school football schedule for the Mid-Penn Conference, which has expanded to six divisions this year, welcoming six teams into the newly minted Liberty Division.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Week 1
Friday, Sept. 25
Non-Conference
James Buchanan at Big Spring
Susquenita at Boiling Springs
Line Mountain at Camp Hill
Juniata at Middletown
Newport at Trinity
Palmyra at Hollidaysburg
Hamburg at Halifax
Colonial
Northern York at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township
West Perry at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Waynesboro
Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona
Exeter Township at Carlisle
CD East at State College
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
Red Land at Hershey
Saturday, Sept. 26
Non-Conference
Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Week 2
Thursday, October 1
Liberty
Newport at Susquenita
Friday, October 2
Non-League
Mifflin County at Governor Mifflin
Line Mountain at Upper Dauphin
Capital
Camp Hill at Big Spring
Boiling Springs at Trinity
Steelton-Highspire at Middletown
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg
Northern York at West Perry
Commonwealth
Hollidaysburg at Altoona
Carlisle at Chambersburg
CD East at Cumberland Valley
State College at Central Dauphin
Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Hershey
Palmyra at Red Land
Liberty
Juniata at Halifax
Week 3
Friday, October 9
Non-League
Juniata at Lower Dauphin
Halifax at Line Mountain
Capital
Big Spring at Boiling Springs
Middletown at Camp Hill
Colonial
West Perry at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Northern York
Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro
Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Altoona
Central Dauphin at Carlisle
CD East at Hollidaysburg
Cumberland Valley at State College
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff
Hershey at Palmyra
Mifflin County at Red Land
Liberty
James Buchanan at Newport
Susquenita at Upper Dauphin
Saturday, October 10
Capital
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Week 4
Friday, October 16
Non-League
Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt
Capital
Trinity at Big Spring
Boiling Springs at Middletown
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Waynesboro
Northern York at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechancsburg at Susquehanna Township
West Perry at Shippensburg
Commonwealth
Altoona at Central Dauphin
State College at Carlisle
CD East at Chambersburg
Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra
Mifflin County at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Red Land
Liberty
Upper Dauphin at Halifax
Susquenita at James Buchanan
Juniata at Newport
Saturday, October 17
Capital
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Week 5
Friday, October 23
Non-League
Newport at Line Mountain
Fleetwood at Upper Dauphin
Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
Middletown at Trinity
Colonial
Shippensburg at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry
Waynesboro at Mechancsburg
Susquehanna Township at Northern York
Commonwealth
Carlisle at Altoona
Central Dauphin at CD East
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
Keystone
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
Hershey at Lower Dauphin
Palmyra at Mifflin County
Liberty
Halifax at Susquenita
James Buchanan at Juniata
Saturday, October 24
Non-League
Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Week 6
Friday, October 30
Non-League
Red Land at Twin Valley
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Capital
Middletown at Big Spring
Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs
Camp Hill at Trinity
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern York at Waynesboro
West Perry at Susquehanna Township
Commonwealth
State College at Altoona
CD East at Carlisle
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Hershey
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra
Liberty
Susquenita at Juniata
Newport at Upper Dauphin
Week 7
Friday, Nov. 6
Non-League
Big Spring at Susquenita
Boiling Springs at Line Mountain
Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin
Middletown at Newport
Steelton-Highspire at Juniata
Trinity at Halifax
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Northern York
Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg
Waynesboro at West Perry
Commonwealth
Altoona at CD East
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
State College at Chambersburg
Keystone
Palmyra at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Red Land
Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin