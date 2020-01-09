x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Football

2020 Mid-Penn Conference high school football schedule

The new-look conference's seven-week season kicks off Sept. 25, running through Nov. 6
Football Generic Web

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here is the 2020 high school football schedule for the Mid-Penn Conference, which has expanded to six divisions this year, welcoming six teams into the newly minted Liberty Division.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 25

Non-Conference

James Buchanan at Big Spring

Susquenita at Boiling Springs

Line Mountain at Camp Hill

Juniata at Middletown

Newport at Trinity

Palmyra at Hollidaysburg

Hamburg at Halifax

Colonial

Northern York at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Waynesboro

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona

Exeter Township at Carlisle

CD East at State College

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Hershey

Saturday, Sept. 26

Non-Conference

Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Week 2

Thursday, October 1

Liberty

Newport at Susquenita

Friday, October 2

Non-League

Mifflin County at Governor Mifflin

Line Mountain at Upper Dauphin

Capital

Camp Hill at Big Spring

Boiling Springs at Trinity

Steelton-Highspire at Middletown

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg

Northern York at West Perry

Commonwealth

Hollidaysburg at Altoona

Carlisle at Chambersburg

CD East at Cumberland Valley

State College at Central Dauphin

Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Hershey

Palmyra at Red Land

Liberty

Juniata at Halifax

Week 3

Friday, October 9

Non-League

Juniata at Lower Dauphin

Halifax at Line Mountain

Capital

Big Spring at Boiling Springs

Middletown at Camp Hill

Colonial

West Perry at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Northern York

Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro

Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Altoona

Central Dauphin at Carlisle

CD East at Hollidaysburg

Cumberland Valley at State College

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff

Hershey at Palmyra

Mifflin County at Red Land

Liberty

James Buchanan at Newport

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin

Saturday, October 10

Capital

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Week 4

Friday, October 16

Non-League

Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt

Capital

Trinity at Big Spring

Boiling Springs at Middletown

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Waynesboro

Northern York at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechancsburg at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Shippensburg

Commonwealth

Altoona at Central Dauphin

State College at Carlisle

CD East at Chambersburg

Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

Mifflin County at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Red Land

Liberty

Upper Dauphin at Halifax

Susquenita at James Buchanan

Juniata at Newport

Saturday, October 17

Capital

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Week 5

Friday, October 23

Non-League 

Newport at Line Mountain

Fleetwood at Upper Dauphin

Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

Middletown at Trinity

Colonial

Shippensburg at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry

Waynesboro at Mechancsburg

Susquehanna Township at Northern York

Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona

Central Dauphin at CD East

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

Keystone

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

Hershey at Lower Dauphin

Palmyra at Mifflin County

Liberty

Halifax at Susquenita

James Buchanan at Juniata

Saturday, October 24

Non-League

Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Week 6

Friday, October 30

Non-League

Red Land at Twin Valley

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Capital

Middletown at Big Spring

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs

Camp Hill at Trinity

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern York at Waynesboro

West Perry at Susquehanna Township

Commonwealth

State College at Altoona

CD East at Carlisle

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Hershey

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra

Liberty

Susquenita at Juniata

Newport at Upper Dauphin

Week 7

Friday, Nov. 6

Non-League

Big Spring at Susquenita

Boiling Springs at Line Mountain

Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin

Middletown at Newport

Steelton-Highspire at Juniata

Trinity at Halifax

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Northern York

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg

Waynesboro at West Perry

Commonwealth

Altoona at CD East

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

State College at Chambersburg

Keystone

Palmyra at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Red Land

Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin