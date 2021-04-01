Flowers to Penn State Fans: "It's definitely going to be a fun ride."

Steel-High athlete talks about what makes him believe Penn State is the right fit

STEELTON, Pa. — This week on the Frenzy with hook up with Steel-High's Mehki Flowers. The 2020 Pennsylvania "1A Player of the Year" decided that New Years day he would commit to Penn State.

Through out the 2020 season, week in and week out Mehki made explosive playes on offense, defense and as a returner helping to lead the Rollers to a PIAA state title. If his junior year is any indication of what may transpire in Happy Valley, Penn State fans should be excited.

"It's definitely going to be a fun ride," is the message Mehki has for Nittany Lions fans.

Watch the interview above to hear how Mehki sees himself fitting in at Penn State, what influenced his decision, and how close he is to other area recruits from District III.