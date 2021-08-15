'Five for Fighting' drops the puck

A hockey game, a new beer, and a memorable night were all part of an effort to help veterans.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — There's not much that hockey fans love more than hockey, but beer might be pretty close.

One event in Lebanon County gave fans the best of both worlds on Saturday.

Five for Fighting is an event put on by PUCHOG, which stands for 'Players Using Competition Helping Others Grow.'

They, along with some former Hershey Bears dropped the puck on a tournament Saturday evening at Klick Lewis Arena.

It's not out of the ordinary after each game, to have players and fans crack open a cold one in the parking lot, but this time, five veteran-owned breweries came together to create a new Five for Fighting beer.

While it's a great time, it's for an even greater cause.

"If you noticed, on the back of everybody's jersey is the No. 22. One of our missions is to prevent veteran suicide. Twenty-two American veterans kill themselves every day, so we're trying to prevent that. There's a way to try and prevent that, by coming out there and participating as a veteran, if you have post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury," said PUCHOG President John Jones.