MANCHESTER, York — It's been a long time coming. Not knowing if or when fall sports would ever officially kick into gear. Friday afternoon, schools around Pennsylvania were able to officially begin there first team practice when most teams should have been having their first game. Lyndsay Barna has more from Northeastern High School.
First official practice for some fall sports
Northeastern keeps the same safety protocols but adds locker room assignments to ensure a clean environment for all student-athletes.