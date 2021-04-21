Pennsylvania's first all girls flag rugby program

Pa is the eight state to jump aboard and host a girls flag rugby program in the commonwealth.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — It is said to be one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. Pennsylvania became just the eighth state to host an all girls flag rugby program. The program not only encourages learning the sport but to take daily key words to continue to empower ones self.

“It’s all about inclusiveness and diversity. So, no matter who you are; big, small, fast, slow, there’s a spot for everybody. I know it helped create confidence in me. I hope to do for these young girls," said Alexis Morrison, head coach.

The first of it’s kind in the Keystone State. Girls from second to eight grade learning how to play flag rugby.

“I think it gives the kids variety. A chance to experience different things that are new to them and that they see outside their area. So, it’s something fun and exciting," said Donna Ragland, Highspire.

More than the lesson's on the field, these athletes are using their skills off to motivate themselves everyday with a little bit of homework.

“You think of words that are empowering. That give you encouragement throughout the week and during rugby," said Carleight Minium.

This practice the word was confidence.

Having an all girls flag rugby program shows girls how to have fun with the sport and be able to excel.

The program will run until the first week in June. Girls that are interested in joining can signup here before April 25th.