Final Four teams are set for Lanc-Leb boys tournament

Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Hempfield and Warwick all advance with quarterfinal wins

Basketball champions will be crowned this week for the Lancaster-Lebanon, Mid-Penn and York-Adams leagues.  On Monday, the only playoff games took place in the Lanc-Leb with boys quarterfinal action.   The attached video shows highlights from all four matchups as seen on FOX43 News.  Here are the quarterfinals results and semifinal matchups:

Lancaster-Lebanon Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

Hempfield    50      Elco      33

Lebanon      53     Lampeter-Strasburg    73

Columbia     49      Warwick     59

Manheim Central   62     Manheim Township    57

Lancaster-Lebanon Boys Basketball Semifinals

Wednesday, February 16th

Hempfield vs. Warwick

Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

