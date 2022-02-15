Final Four teams are set for Lanc-Leb boys tournament

Basketball champions will be crowned this week for the Lancaster-Lebanon, Mid-Penn and York-Adams leagues. On Monday, the only playoff games took place in the Lanc-Leb with boys quarterfinal action. The attached video shows highlights from all four matchups as seen on FOX43 News. Here are the quarterfinals results and semifinal matchups:
Lancaster-Lebanon Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
Hempfield 50 Elco 33
Lebanon 53 Lampeter-Strasburg 73
Columbia 49 Warwick 59
Manheim Central 62 Manheim Township 57
Lancaster-Lebanon Boys Basketball Semifinals
Wednesday, February 16th
Hempfield vs. Warwick
Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg