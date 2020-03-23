Fast Lane: Tracks make changes during down time, iRacing kicks into full gear

With the COVID-19 restrictions, Port Royal and Lincoln among local dirt tracks to take advantage of the down time to make changes. As drivers take to iRacing.

YORK, Pa. — Once the project started, Port Royal Speedway thought they'd have to push back the start of the 2020 season. With the mild winter, they were able to start on time. The Speed Palace got in two races before having to suspend racing because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just because they can't go racing, doesn't mean they couldn't continue making improvements. Port Royal wasn't the only ones this week to work on the track. Lincoln Speedway was also working, doing a little cosmetic work.