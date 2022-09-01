Wagaman ready for fresh start with new team; preview of Chili Bowl | Fast Lane

The 2021 Ice Breaker champ looks to repeat in new ride.

HANOVER, Pa. — Last year started with a bang or rather, an ice cold beer shower in victory lane after Tim Wagaman piloted the 5E to his first 410 checkered since 2014 at the 2021 lce Breaker. He closed out the season at Lincoln with two podiums, five top fives, and eight top 10s. But as solid as the season seemed, Wagaman found himself searching for another ride. Thankfully for him, it didn’t take long for a conversation to spark quickly with Roger McKeehan for the upcoming season.

Drivers like Davey Franic and Kevin Nouse, just to name a few that used to behind the wheel of the 4R. Now, in 2022, Wagaman will be the next to pilot the 4R.

“They’ve won races and championships and big race stuff. So, he’s had a car for a long, long time. We’ve chatted over the years and have waved hi and stuff like that. It’s nice to work with him and see wat direction he would like to go," said Wagaman.

