Fast Lane: Snow doesn't stop winter track work

Central PA tracks have a very short window to get prepared for the next season

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — When the racing season concludes, area dirt tracks get right to work on new projects for the next season start, usually about four months to gear up for the ensuing season.

The recent winter storm dropped nearly a foot and a half of snow around Central PA tracks but the next day, track prep workers got right back to where they left off.

“It makes it worth while for us guys and we enjoy making the place so much better, safer, racy and that’s our goal," said Steve Stimely.

Port Royal Speedway is once again making a few big changes.

Hopefully this will make the pits cleaner and safer.👍

They started by paving pit road then moved to the Turn 4 wall. Taking out the guide rail, making the posts higher then adding two more rows of the railing.

One more row to try to keep you guys in the ballpark👍🤓

Then, to help the track not get washed out, a retaining wall with a drain will be put in behind the Turn 4 wall. Port Royal is also adding an extra catch fence to help keep the fans safe from any flying debris.