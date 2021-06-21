Kendall snaps two year winless streak, Dietrich wins at Sharon | Fast Lane

Pa Speedweek kicks off Friday at Williams Grove

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Ohio Speedweek: A couple of Pennsylvania drivers venture across the three rivers into Ohio to hopefully steal some thunder from Ohio and All-Star drivers.

Last Saturday, Danny Dietrich was passed by Ohio driver Cole Duncan on the last lap at Freemont. Tuesday night at Sharon, Dietrich was, once again, on a role winning his dash then started along side George Hobaugh for a Pa Posse front row.

Dietrich led every lap to capture is first Ohio Speedweek and win at Sharon.

Skip to Saturday night, once again, the posse on the front row with Dietrich and Kyle Reinhardt. Dietrich handed the lead in the closing laps after Rico Abrue had a flat tire. Driving for the CJB No. 5, Paul McMahan and Hunter Schuenberg were on Dietrich's tail. Both getting around Dietrich as he ran out of gas on the final lap. That win is McMahan’s first win in three years.

Dietrich finishes 32 points behind Tyler Courtney for the Ohio Speedweek title.

Williams Grove: Lance Dewease became the first repeat winner at the Grove this season. He continues to add to his wins list. Now at 101 at the track. The USAC Silver Crown in town to race 100-laps. He led the last 27laps to victory, Shane Cockrum from Benton, Illinois was the winner.

Lincoln: Not a whole lot of action around area tracks Saturday night. The rain ended early enough for a handful of drivers to make the trip to Lincoln.

Starting 13th and 15th, Chase Dietz and Freddie Rahmer battled their way up to the top five.

Robbie Kendall had plenty of opportunities to take the lead. With eight laps to go, Kendall rolled around on the top side to take the lead away from Tucker Klaasmyer. The caution waved but it was no pressure as Kendall pulled away and won his first race of the year to snap a two year winless streak.

Kendall said, “My car was awesome tonight. That's what we've been looking for. We come out here and compete with these guys every week, and we just we're doing it. You know, tonight we proved it.“

The Super Sportsman feature was on tap next. Running in second, Russ Mitten clips Jay Fannasy and ended his night early

It was a three car battle for the win. Scott Dellinger captured his 6th career win at Lincoln.

“It means a lot. It gets your moral boost for the rest of the season. You're on the long haul to the end. This track, we've raced here a few times, it's nice to get a win down here," said Dellinger.

The PA Limited Late model feature looked like a pile-up on the freeway. Only seven cars unscathed and just 13 cars are able to restart. They only get one lap in the books then another red out on the front stretch but the fourth time was the charm to go the rest of the way green. Gene Knaub added to his winningest way at Lincoln, checking off No.18.

Path Valley in action hosting the 410 sprint cars. Brent Marks had the fastest qualifying time. Then the sky opened up and delayed the race. When they got back going, Marks started seventh and worked his way up to win the feature.

PA Speedweek: The rest of the week for drivers and teams is spent gearing up for PA Speedweek.

It was hard finding some PA teams that will race all 10-days when you have a bunch of drivers and teams who also have full time jobs.

“You have to gear up for it. I mean, even just shop supplies and had your motor situation ready for the week,' said Kyle Moody, driver #99M 410 sprint car. 'It is very difficult to have a full-time job and run PA Speedweek. Obviously, I’ve burned one of my vacation weeks to do it. Some of our part manufactures aren’t quite caught up from the whole COVID scene yet. So, guys are scared if they go race 10-nights in a row that they might not be able to race the rest of the season.“

The pressure is also on to get the right setup for Barshinger Racing. It's only been two weeks since TJ Stutts jumped back into the seat of the No. 24

“It’s very hard going into one of our most important money weeks as far as being able to make money. A little behind the eight ball but Mike and I worked together in 2004. We had some success. Hoping we can just get back into that old pair of sneakers and find each others home," said Stutts.