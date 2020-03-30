Fast Lane: Racing accident becomes Cale Thomas' saving grace; iRacing hits the digital dirt

Cale Thomas was 16-years-old when a scan after a severe racing accident showed a mass on kidney.

YORK, Pa. — With just six Pennsylvania races under his belt, Cale Thomas is the newest full-time driver in Central PA, but his journey to get here, wasn't the easiest.

“People ask me if I”m scared of wrecking and I’m just like, definitely not now,' said Thomas. 'There’s no reason to be scared.”

In July on 2016, Thomas was life flighted after a serious wreck. Weeks after getting out of the hospital, scans show a mass that had formed on his right kidney.

It was renal cell sarcoma. One of the rarest forms of kidney cancer. Less than one percent diagnosed with that type. A few months later, in October, ten percent of his kidney was removed, but Thomas didn't feel himself until January.

Thomas started to go to church. There, he joined a college ministry group. Nearly a year after joining the group, Thomas found himself traveling halfway around the world to help with a mission trip to Cambodia to help Rapha International. Helping girls that have been through sex trafficking. Using his platform in racing to help spread awareness.

“Being able to have a wreck, finding out I had cancer and then being at one of the lowest points in my life,' said Thomas. 'Ended up going full circle. Literally, half way across the world, to experience and to explain that passion I have for god.”

