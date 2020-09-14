Fast Lane: Battle of the Wagner's for Port Royal Championship (part 2)

Friday night, Logan Wagner finishes 5 spots ahead of his dad Mike to clinch his third-consecutive track championship.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — They are each others biggest supporters, and also, each others biggest rival on the track. This was unlike any other year, the Port Royal track championship title comes down to a family battle between Mike and Logan Wagner.

Racing is more than just a hobby for them, it's in their blood.

"It's one thing to actually race with your father. It's another thing to contend for a championship. Really soaking it in and be able to race and compete with dad," said Logan.

The night before the Tuscarora 50, Logan finishes five sports ahead of his dad to clinch his third track championship in a row.