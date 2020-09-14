Fast Lane: Lance Dewease won 7th Tuscarora 50 in four decades (part 1)

Dewease won back-to-back nights at Port Royal.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — For the 53rd time, the Tuscarora 50 was held at Port Royal Speedway. The Pennsylvania Posse meant business after the All-Star's took night one with Cory Ellison taking the first race.

Night two was a battle until the very end between Kyle Larson, Lance Dewease and Anthony Macri. Dewease got by Larson to take night two but he wasn't done there.

The final night, the Tuscarora 50. Drivers racing for a $53,000 payout. Macri sets the quick time but Dewease got the luck of the draw and picked the No. 1 pill to start on the pole.

Rico Abreu passed Dewease near the halfway mark but with 13 laps to go, Abreu has a problem and left the race track.

With Abreu gone, that put Dewease back up front. He pulled away from the field and won his 7th Tuscarora 50 in four different decades.