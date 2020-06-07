x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Fast Lane: Larson wins PA Speedweek; wins four races, three in a row (Part 2)

Larson dominates second half of PA Speedweek to take the title.

PA Speedweek Champion: Kyle Larson

Night 1 - Williams Grove

Lance Dewease

Night 2 - Lincoln Speedway (Kevin Gobrecht Memorial)

Danny Dietrich

Night 3 - Selinsgrove Speedway (Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial)

Danny Dietrich

Night 4 - Lincoln Speedway

Rice Abreu

Night 5 - Grandview Speedway (Hodnett Cup)

Kyle Larson

Night 6 - Port Royal Speedway

Anthony Macri

Night 7 - Hagerstown Speedway (Johnny Grumm Memorial)

Kyle Larson

Night 8 - Williams Grove (Mitch Smith Memorial)

Kyle Larson

Night 9 - Port Royal (Hodnett Classic)

Kyle Larson

Click here for more PA Speedweek information.