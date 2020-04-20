Fast Lane: Engine builders feel the struggles of economic impact

Don Ott Racing Engines already felt the economic impact beginning last season with all the rainouts. Now, with no racing, they're out of work.

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — Without racing, it not only hurts the race teams and tracks but the race team suppliers. Who now, just has to sit and wait for work.

Don Ott Racing Engines in York Springs, Adams County already felt the repercussions from last year with rainouts, not only in Pennsylvania but all over the country. When the stay at home order began, Ott rushed to get the engines in his shop done and applied for aid. The shop applied for a payroll protection program loan. A grant program under the CARES Act to help small businesses.

“We persevered and now we have nothing to do. Now we’re out of that work and we’re still not racing. Thank goodness that we got the PPP loan or I don’t know where we’d be in business and I know there’s a lot of people that applied, that don’t have it and I feel for them,”said Don Ott, founder and owner of Don Ott Racing Engines.

A handful of finished engines wait to be shipped. His engines ship all over the world from Australia to California, to the mid-west and, of course, Pennsylvania.

