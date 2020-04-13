Fast Lane: Dietrich's successful start to 2020 comes to a halt

PA posse 410 sprint car driver Danny Dietrich starts 2020 off with a win then consistently finishes in the top 10 before season came to an unexpected halt.

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 2019 Williams Grove Track champions, Danny Dietrich, picked up from where he left off, just a year ago.

He shifts into high gear to start the 2020 season off in style. No other place but victory lane for the Ice Breaker at Lincoln Speedway.

Since the win at Lincoln, Dietrich hasn't finished outside the top 10 in just a half dozen races.

Now, just like every other team. All they can do is just sit and wait until the red flag lifts on the season.

“Been a lot of building cars, a lot of cleaning,' says Dietrich. 'I’m mean, cleaning stuff that probably hasn’t been cleaned in ten years. Just kinda getting that stuff done and out of the way for the year.”