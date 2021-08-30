Allman's share the track; Dietrich takes one for the Posse | Fast Lane

Brian and Zach Allman field two 358s to race together.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — If you’ve headed to Lincoln Speedway over the last two months, you may have noticed two number five's racing in the 358s. I can promise you, you’re not seeing double – you’re seeing a father and son bond that goes beyond the race track.

“It’s kind of hard to put it into words sometimes," said Brian Allman.

Brian has always wanted to be on the same track as his son Zach. He handed down the reigns to his 358 sprint car 5-years ago.

“I bugged him every time he raced so he let me race and then it just happened one day," said Zach. "It’s just something my dad has been doing for over 20-years. He started letting me drive 5-years ago, and then, when he got sick, it was just something special, to be out there with him.”

It was something the Allman’s always did. The race track has been their second home for decades.

“I look at racing as the three F’s: family, friends, fun. That’s my goal," said Brian. "If we can come out here and have them three, that’s a complete night for me. No matter, where we finish or what we do.”

July 10, 2021 was the first time Zach and his dad Brian took the track for the very first time, together, in a hot laps session. An emotional time for everyone involved.

In April, Brian was diagnosed with a terminal cancer. With the help of sponsors, family and friends and in between Brian’s treatments, they’re able to field two cars.

“I wanted to show other people that just because you get cancer, doesn’t mean your life is over. You just have to dig every day. Fight through it, do as much as you can of what you love to do, every day," said Brian.

Two features the Allmans have shared together but a lifetime of memories. Brian will race as long as he can and hopes to get Zach in a 410.

All-Stars: The All-Stars will be hanging around Central Pa for a few weeks.

They started at Grandview Thursday night to kickoff a four day swing. Kyle Reinhardt won his heat but then dropped a cylinder in the dash and elected to start at the rear.

Anthony Marci is on a hot stretch lately. He won back-to-back nights last week at Williams Grove and Port Royal. He won his heat then the dash to start on the pole of the feature but quickly was passed by Zeb Wise, who was the other heat winner.

Later, Macri's hunting down Tyler Courtney but "Sunshine" just squeezed out this one out for his first 410 Central Pa win.

“This is a tough place to come to and beat a posse member," said Tyler. "A little touch and go there at the end. I wasn’t sure what to do. Either go to the top or bottom. But, coming to Grandview, usually, I get to come up here a few times of the year with the USAC cars but didn’t do that. Running with the All-Stars series and we get to come up here. at the end of the year, and get a win in front of an awesome crowd. It’s really fun to come to Central Pa.“

The Grove cancelled Friday because of weather. -Macri went on to win at Selinsgrove Saturday night as the All-Stars head to Lincoln.