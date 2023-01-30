Fans celebrate as the Birds go to the Bowl

Eagles fans across south central Pennsylvania are flying high after the team punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At Tobias Frogg in Manor Township, Lancaster County, both San Francisco 49ers fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans took in Sunday's NFC Championship game. On the line: a trip to Super Bowl Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"The 49ers are a second half team. They're playing against a good team in the Philadelphia Eagles," Dustin Hoffert, a 49ers fan, said. "Should be a tough second half."

That statement did not age well. The Eagles did not let up another touchdown to a badly beaten 49ers offense the rest of the game.

"Send 'em back to the bay!" very excited Eagles fan Sadot Pizarro shouted.

The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 with a huge win over the 49ers. The final score was 31 to 7.

"We going to the bowl. We going to the bowl," Pizarro said, before making a sound that that could be described as a majestic Eagle, floating on the breeze (see below).

THE BIRDS ARE GOING TO THE BOWL!



Fans at Tobias Frogg in Lancaster County brought the energy, and their beautiful impressions of an eagle in flight. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/cIS9W8sAwe — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) January 30, 2023

Philly fans celebrate the victory as Philly fans do.

"E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles," Eagles fan Harry Shenberger shouted.

Pizarro was one of the loudest voices in the crowd, and one of the most confident.

"This wasn't a surprise to anybody," Pizarro said. "They knew we was going to make it."

And the excitement wasn't just in Lancaster County. Mr. G's in Harrisburg was also popping with a packed house.

Fans are now looking ahead to Feb. 12, with the NFC Champion Eagles soaring to Super Sunday in Scottsdale.