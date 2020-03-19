Family ties: FB Derek Watt joins brother TJ with Steelers

It's a Watt family reunion in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers turned the opening day of free agency into a family reunion for the Watt family.

The team agreed to terms fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract worth $9.75 million, luring him from the Los Angeles Chargers to Pittsburgh to join All-Pro younger brother T.J. Watt.

The younger Watt recorded 14 1/2 sacks from his spot at outside linebacker in 2019 for the Steelers.

Derek Watt said the opportunity to play with T.J. was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

The Steelers also tendered offers to offensive lineman Matt Feiler and cornerback Mike Hilton.