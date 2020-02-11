Fallen U.S. Army captain honored by the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Jones, a U.S. Army Green Beret who grew up in Orwigsburg, was killed in Afghanistan in 2014. His initials were on the Eagles' helmets on Sunday night.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — If you were watching the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, you may have seen decals with the initials "JJ" on the Eagles' helmets.

"Everybody is taking pictures, sending it to me, and from then on, when I saw the closeups of the offense with his initials, it was like Jason was in the room," said Suzy Jones, Jason Jones's mother.

The Eagles wore those decals in honor of U.S. Army Capt. Jason Jones, who grew up in Orwigsburg and attended Blue Mountain High School. Back in 2014, Capt. Jones, ho a Green Beret, was killed by enemy gunfire while serving our country in Afghanistan.

"I ran and got his Eagles hat that I kept," Jones said. "His old baseball cap. The baseball cap is so worn, but it was great. I put it on the TV and just sat there. Every moment from then on, I just felt like he was there with me. It was great."

Growing up, Jason was a huge Eagles fan. His mom remembers cooking for him and his dad on Sundays in the fall and winter when Eagles games were on. He even met his eventual wife at an Eagles game in a storybook love-at-first-sight situation that had a happy ending.

It was quite a moment for his family to see him remembered by his favorite team in front of a national audience in primetime.

"He was definitely in touch with everyone here in America when he was over there trying to figure out what was going on," Jones said. "Every time he'd walk in the door when he would come back for the holidays, he'd have on his Eagles hat."