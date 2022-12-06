Falcons fly high to second straight volleyball state title

Five set thriller shows toughness this team has displayed in back-to-back state runs; Central Dauphin falls just short of gold with second straight runner-up year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When it comes to PIAA state gold in volleyball District III teams feel that they have a right to those medals as much as anyone.

Lower Dauphin surprised not only a lot of people with their state title in 2021 at "AA", but they also surprised themselves a bit.

This year there was no surprise as Lower Dauphin dominated their opponents and cruised through the bracket looking for back-to-back titles. To do that that they would once again have to defeat Meadville in the finals.

Coach Dave Machamer felt good about this team and felt good about the finals as the team looked to have very little nerves for this match-up.

Early on in this one though the Falcons could not find their stroke as they suffered from defensive miscues and mishits allowing the Bulldogs to take the first set.

In the second set, L-D turned to their defense to find a spark. William Sierer patrolled the net for a point after a great dig on the Falcons' back line and later Toby Waters came up with a huge block at the net to increase the lead. The big momentum swing came from the always excitable Liam Carney to take a 15-10 lead on their way to a 25-22 set win.

Set three Lower dauphin did not play well, again suffering from defensive breakdowns and poor passing. It was so bad that Coach Dave Machamer chose not to make any changes to allow the guys to "get all the errors out."

After the set, the message in the huddle was just "relax".

Lower Dauphin found their offense after a slow start to the fourth and when they did the tank was filled with octane 93.

Captain Luke Gibbs was the spark, and he was fed ball after ball on the outside and he delivered big swings with his left as the Falcons dominated the fourth set 25-18.

With all the juice on their side and Falcons fans rising to their feet with chants of, "Let's go Falcons," the players answered the call.

The flow from set four carried over to set five as Lower Dauphin never allowed Meadville off the canvas dominating the fifth set 15-6 and another gold medal for a very special group.

"This is a five-set match in the state finals," said coach David Machamer. "That is what it is supposed to be and these boys did not let up. So what does this mean to me, I am on top of the world, I really am. "they said to me before we left Lower Dauphin can we get ice cream if we win, so we are going for ice cream."

"A two-time state champ and district champ," beamed senior Liam Carney as he was surrounded by the seniors on the podium. "I met my best friends along the way and my family and they have given me the best memories I can ever ask for and I wouldn't change these past two seasons for everything. I am going to miss it but it is a good way to go out on."

This is one they will remember for a long time.

In "AAA" Central Dauphin met North Allegheny for the second straight year. The Tigers are a powerhouse winning the past three PIAA state titles.

After a strong first set saw the Rams with crisps passing and strong attacks jump out to a 1-0 lead. North Allegheny flipped a switch to win the next three sets and the state crown once again with a 3-1 set victory.