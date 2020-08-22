NASCAR names first Black track president, veteran DC sports executive Erik Moses

Erik Moses is the first Black man to be named president of the Nashville Superspeedway. He also helped open Nationals Park and was president of the XFL DC Defenders.

WASHINGTON — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track. Moses also worked heavily in both city government and in DC sports leadership, including Events DC and the grand opening of Nationals Park.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL's DC Defenders and now leads the charge for the scheduled Nashville, Tennessee, reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.

He also helped develop and host two annual college football games: the Military Bowl, the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the nation's capital, and the AT&T Nation's Football Classic.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Team President Erik A. Moses and the entire DC Defenders organization:



Thank YOU. Be safe. We'll see you soon. #ForgedByDC🛡 pic.twitter.com/xBZcj6wrzJ — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 30, 2020

Since 2010, Moses also served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Sports Industry Management Program. He is a University of North Carolina and Duke University School of Law graduate, and has been recognized as NBC Sports Washington as a 'DC Sports Power Player.'

He was also the Senior Vice President at Events DC for over a decade, where he served as D.C.’s “sports commissioner."

"We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports, events and live entertainment," Dover Motorsports CEO Mike Tatoian said Saturday.