Welcome to Washington: Eric Bieniemy introduced as new Commanders coordinator

"We're going to do whatever it takes to be victorious," Bieniemy said in his introductory press conference Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media for the first time since accepting the job as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. In Thursday's press conference, he made one thing clear: He is focused on the here and now.

After spending 10 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, and winning two Super Bowls with the team, Bieniemy said he is ready to embrace a new challenge as the play caller for Washington.

"Comfort is the enemy of progress. When it's all said and done with, I don't like being comfortable," Bieniemy said.

He said he knew he was heading somewhere new as soon as Super Bowl 57 was over.

"I knew exactly what I wanted to do, and this is why I'm here."

Leading up to Bieniemy signing his mult-year deal to call plays for Washington, there was a lot of chatter about why Bieniemy was not offered a head coaching position. Bieniemy said he is not concerned about that.

"Right now, I'm the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. Being a head coach, if that's to happen, it will take care of itself," he said. "The only thing I need to be concerned with is what's important today. Today I got to be the best person I can be. I got to be the best coach that I can be. On top of that, I got to get these guys in this building to learn to trust me, to get to know me, but also understanding what the term accountability means."

Bieniemy said getting players to trust him comes down to developing relationships.

"You got to get to know the people. That's one thing that I think gets lost in this profession. Just because they're professional football players doesn't necessarily mean you can't get to know them," he said. "Once you get to know the people, it gives you an opportunity to motivate and inspire."

He said his main focus is working with other team leaders in order to make the Commanders a better team.

"We're going to focus on the prize one step, one play and one day at a time," Bieniemy said.

His message for fans is to be excited, but be patient, because nothing happens overnight.

"It's going to be a hard challenge. Anything in life, if you want to be the best, it has to be hard. But it doesn't always have to be perfect," he said.

He said he is excited and fired up by the potential of the team. In the end, he kept things simple.