Empire State Building lights up green and white in honor of Eagles' win

Eagles fans may have loved the tribute, but some football fans weren't pleased with the celebratory lights.

NEW YORK — Fly Eagles fly!

In honor of the Eagles' NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Empire State Building lit up green and white.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy put out a tweet emphasizing his unhappiness with the decision.

Porney wrote, "How lame is the Empire State Building? Lighting up a NY building with the colors of an NFC East rival? I'd be embarrassed to have it in my city. They should knock it down."

In response, the Empire State Building Twitter account tweeted a video of Portnoy fake crying about how unfair life is.

Others fans took the green and white coloring in stride. One Jets fan jokingly wrote, "Theory: Maybe they had that color ready for the Jets and were tired of waiting."

Theory: Maybe they had that color ready for the Jets and were tired of waiting — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) January 29, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs got their time to shine in the Big Apple too. The Empire State Building was lit up red and white to celebrate the AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

That hurt us more than it hurt you.



We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win pic.twitter.com/t0tExEievk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 30, 2023