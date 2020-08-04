Emge brothers drive each other to success

LANCASTER, Pa. — There is no question that the Emge brothers are a football family. Father, Mike Emge, works in the football industry and his oldest son, Tyler, was a two time All-PSAC linebacker for Shippensburg University. Former Manheim Township quarterback Luke Emge is about to enter his third year at Harvard and will compete for the starting job. Twin brothers Sam and Josh are about to wrap up their high school days and then it is off to Shippensburg to, you guessed it, play football.



Right now, due to the coronavirus all the brothers are at home. That is a lot of testosterone under one roof. It is also a lot of motivation in the form of sibling rivalries and that is just what is needed for the Emge brothers to make sure they get better every day.