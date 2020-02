The Sixers are 27-2 at home this season.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 129-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Missing All-Star Ben Simmons for the second time in three games because of a back injury, the Sixers mixed up the starting lineup and got 15 points from Furkan Korkmaz in a reserve role.