Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Rockets 118-113

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113.

Seth Curry scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 24 for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ben Simmons didn’t play for the 76ers due to illness a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists.

John Wall scored 28 points for the short-handed Rockets.