Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Rockets 118-113

Joel Embiid had 31 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, goes up for a shot against Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113. 

Seth Curry scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 24 for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. 

Ben Simmons didn’t play for the 76ers due to illness a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists. 

John Wall scored 28 points for the short-handed Rockets. 

Houston, playing without injured starters P.J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo, has lost seven in a row. DeMarcus Cousins and Jae’Sean Tate had 19 points each and Eric Gordon contributed 17.

