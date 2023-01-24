Elizabethtown senior remains key part of Bears athletics despite setbacks

Abby Sedun suffered two ACL tears which caused her to miss six seasons of athletics, yet she still keep sports first in her life

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Elizabethtown senior Abby Sedun knows all about adversity.

Two ACL tears in her career have caused her to miss six seasons of sports, but her drive still remains the same as if she was still competing.

"Just being here I can stay active and stay involved in the team and the community," said Sedun "It's just a good place for me morally."

The transition from a three-sport athlete to more of a coach and role model has been new for her, but it's no surprise she's putting her teammates first despite her rehab.

"Abby's enthusiasm, her passion for the game and [her drive] to be a really good teammate was infectious," said coach Todd Brubaker "I think that's the best word to describe her, she's infectious. I know she does that for me and I think she is very good at that with her teammates."

Throughout her journey, Sedun has also found her love for what she wants to do next. She plans to attend Lebanon Valley College next fall and study physical therapy, working with athletes recovering from injuries like her.

"After my first ACL tear I went to physical therapy and I knew right away I wanted to do this because of the impact they had on me," said Sedun.

Her role on the basketball team includes running drills, helping with plays and trying to instill confidence in her young teammates in any way she can.

"You have to have that confidence and that drive and sometimes you just need a reminder," said Sedun "I just try to keep reminding people that you have this ability and you have [a] God-given talent, use it."