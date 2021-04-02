Bears and Polar Bears continue to paw their opponents

The end of the high school basketball regular season is quickly approaching. Elizabethtown's girls haven't played a game in nearly a month because of their opponents having to cancel due to COVID-19 cases.

The undefeated Northern York's boys basketball team is making a statement and look to be the one of the teams to beat in the Mid-Penn. On Wednesday they played host to 6-1 Shippensburg. The Polar Bears were the only ones to beat the Greyhounds this year and handed them their second loss of the season, 68 to 61.