Bears and Polar Bears continue to paw their opponents

Teams saying undefeated with two weeks left in regular season.

The end of the high school basketball regular season is quickly approaching. Elizabethtown's girls haven't played a game in nearly a month because of their opponents having to cancel due to COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday evening, the Bears came out fast and hard to beat Lebanon at home 58-37, extending their winning streak to three games.

The undefeated Northern York's boys basketball team is making a statement and look to be the one of the teams to beat in the Mid-Penn. On Wednesday they played host to 6-1 Shippensburg. The Polar Bears were the only ones to beat the Greyhounds this year and handed them their second loss of the season, 68 to 61.