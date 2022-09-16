Eli Brooks hosts a fundraiser for the community

The Spring Grove grad came home to raise money for kids in need of new sneakers.

YORK, Pa. — Never forgetting where you came from and being the next role model for kids, that's what Spring Grove graduate, Eli Brooks is striving to do. He remembers being that kid, working hard and having a idol to look up to.

It was just a couple of months ago, Brooks was playing in his final NCAA tournament game, playing for Michigan. The wolverines made the tournament every year with Brooks, making it at far as the Final Four.

After the season, Brooks continued to work. He had a few workouts with teams until finally getting signed by the Pacers.

Brooks doesn't forget where he come from. He teamed up with Inch and Co. to host an event at the old Central York High School to raise money for kids in need of new sneakers.

“When I come back, I get pictures with little kids and five years later they're the same height as me. So, it's just a blessing to be in that situation to be able to give back to the community,” said Brooks.

"It makes all the kids around here say, you know what, if I work hard, I don’t have to be 6-8, I might be able to make it. So, it's a good thing to witness,” said Jason Zepp, Spring Grove.