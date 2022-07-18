Myerstown Missile earns a king's ransom at Eldora Speedway | Sunday Sitdown

NEW WESTON, Ohio — The week didn't start the way Murray-Marks Motorsports would have hoped. They went backwards and finished 16th in the Jokers Wild feature. The key is what the team learned from that race. They made the adjustments but still struggled early to start the Historical Big 1 in 14th. Didn't take long for the Myerstown Missile to get to the front and win his biggest race of his career, yet. The team passed on the night, which turned into the morning before the Kings Royal because of rain.