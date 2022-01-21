ELCO Raiders community comes together for great cause

YORK, Pa. — A big night on the high school hardwood in Lebanon County as the ELCO Raiders host their annual "Gold Rush" game. This contest not about any great plays or the final outcome but rather the outpouring of community support for an ELCO alum, Abbie Keath, who battles Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Meanwhile in the York-Adams Central York girls hosted rival Red Lion in a key Division I match-up. In a tight one through-out the Panthers down the Lions.