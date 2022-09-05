Eflin, Phillies agree to $5.7M deal, avoid arbitration

Eflin gets a $5.55 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout.

PHILADELPHIA —

Right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Tuesday to a $5.7 million, one-year contract.

Eflin gets a $5.55 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $300,000 in performance bonuses this year for innings: $50,000 each for 100 and 125, $75,000 for 150 and $125,000 for 175.

Philadelphia and Eflin had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday. He had asked for a raise from $4.45 million to $6.9 million and had been offered $5.15 million.

Eflin was 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA in 18 starts last year, his season cut short by surgery in September for a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He is 1-3 with a 3.65 ERA in seven starts this season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Teams have a 3-2 lead in decisions: Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won and Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) and St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million) also lost.

A decision remains pending for Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February, but were delayed by the lockout.