Eastern York Golden Knight look to continue strong start in state playoffs

The Golden Knights defeated the district four champs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and look forward to keeping it going.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — March Madness isn't just for college hoops. The PIAA state playoffs have started and the Eastern York Golden Knights have already announced their arrival.

In the first round of the PIAA state basketball playoffs, they defeated the District 4 champs Danville Area 56-52. The Golden Knight have had an up-and-down season, but have put together a nice run since their district loss.

One of the big reasons they play so hard is the constant community support they receive. The team, sent off by family, friends and fans, came back with a big win.

"They are always into it," said senior guard Austin Bausman "Even going out there a lot of them came to our game up there so it's a big community."

The Golden Knights leave for the second round tomorrow where they will take on Overbrook High School out of district 12. Another big task, but one they are ready to attack.

Thank you @EYAthletics @EYathlbooster all the parents, fans, and community for the pep rally- SURVIVE AND ADVANCE- knights win 56-52 !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y1AkDh4YDy — EY BOYS BASKETBALL (@boys_ey) March 11, 2023

"To beat a district champion on their home floor gives us a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum," said head coach Jason Seitz "It's a testament to how hard they are working and staying focused on one of our goals."