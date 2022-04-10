Eastern York girls volleyball team holds 'pink out game' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Golden Knights and Northeastern both showed their support for breast cancer survivors during the game.

YORK, Pa. — It was a very special evening down the road at Eastern York High school; the Golden Knights and Northeastern got together for a "pink out game" to support breast cancer.

The Color Pink was everywhere in the gym as these two teams took to the court. It was a strong reminder of the survivors, fighters, and all those who have hope in the fight against breast cancer.

Eastern York Volleyball partnered with Pink Power, a York County-based organization to raise money and help those in need fight this disease. The night was an emotional one for adults and players alike as they continued the fight into the next generation.

"You know, one of the greatest values of this event is these ladies are learning early on the importance of giving back and paying it forward," event organizer Denise Gilliland told FOX43. "It's nice doing something to help others in need in your community."

Before the game, the team presented Pink Power with a check for $2,000.